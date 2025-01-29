Kolkata, January 29: The results of all eight rounds or bazis of the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF lottery games will be declared soon. Participants taking part in the Kolkata FF lottery can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, January 29, on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. They can also check the winning numbers of today's games below by viewing the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 29, 2025. This Satta Matka-style lottery is played exclusively in Kolkata.

Played from Monday to Sunday, the speculative lottery game requires participants to be present in West Bengal's capital city to play the Kolkata Fatafat or Kolkata FF. It must be noted that the Kolkata Fatafat Results and winning numbers are announced every 90 minutes. The Kolkata FF Result begins with the results of the first round at around 10 AM and ends with the results of the last bazi at 8.30 PM. Each round, also called bazi, is played throughout the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 29, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 259 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

How Is Kolkata FF Lottery Played? Are Lotteries Legal?

A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, requires players to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The Satta Matka-type lottery game offers a chance to win several prizes with minimum investments. Continuing to grow in popularity, residents of Kolkata look forward to purchasing tickets, placing bets and checking the results to know if the outcome matched their predictions.

Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is very popular. That said, there is a ban on gambling and betting in India. However, they continue to be promoted under the guise of gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).