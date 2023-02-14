Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) on Tuesday said it has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, WA, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft, a Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) statement said.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes.

Also Read | Suicide by Daily Wage Earners in India Increased by 30% From 32,563 in 2019 to 42,004 in 2021, Says Government.

“Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited is an example of Boeing's commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world, and a reflection of the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat capabilities. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL's skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess.” said Boeing India President Salil Gupte.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and seamless collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations,” said TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh.

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilising surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing side-slip, and maintaining a straight and level flight, it was noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)