New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Tata Electronics on Friday said it has inked a pact with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to boost the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a significant step forward for Tata Electronics and BEL in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements, according to a release.

BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Indian Defence Ministry, specialises in design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronics systems.

The MoU was signed on June 5, 2025, by Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, and Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, at Bombay House, Tata Group's headquarters in Mumbai.

As part of the agreement, Tata Electronics and BEL will explore collaboration opportunities to identify Semiconductor Fabrication (fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and design services solutions from Tata Electronics based on the current and future requirements of BEL, including Microcontrollers (MCUs), Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), and other processors.

The two sides will also endeavour to develop optimum manufacturing solutions for BEL's products through knowledge sharing, best practices, and other resources.

