New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated the Rs 600-crore expansion project of Tata Metaliks' ductile iron pipe plant in Kharagpur, the Tata Steel arm said in a statement.

This new plant will help the company expand its product range and enhance its presence in the fast-growing water infrastructure space, it added.

"Mamata Banerjee, Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal today inaugurated Phase-I of expansion project of Ductile Iron (DI) Pipe plant of Tata Metaliks Limited at Kharagpur. This Rs 600 crore expansion project will take plant capacity to over 4 lakh tonnes per annum in two phases," it said.

The new plant is one of the most advanced DI pipe plants with high levels of automation and robotics to make the operations safe and efficient, the company said.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Metaliks produces pig iron and ductile iron pipes. Its annual hot metal production capacity is 5 lakh tonnes, out of which 2 lakh tonnes is converted into DI pipes and 3 lakh tonnes into pig iron.

