New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In line with its retail acceleration strategy, Tata Motors on Friday opened eight showrooms in one go in Ahmedabad.

With several pockets emerging into upmarket retail locations, Ahmedabad is a dynamic and rapidly growing market, the auto major noted.

The showrooms have come up at SG Highway, Ashram Road, Ambawadi, Gota, Vijay Char Rasta, Motera, Vastral and Sanand, providing an enhanced customer experience with a plush feel and quicker turnaround time, it added.

"The company is the fastest growing brand in Gujarat with a year on year (YoY) growth of 95 per cent in FY21. We are now priming for our next phase of progression through an aggressive retail expansion, making our 'New Forever' range of cars, UVs and EVs available to all," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) President Shailesh Chandra said.

"With this, our footprint in Gujarat expands to 57 showrooms," Chandra noted.

He also hailed the recent electric vehicle policy unveiled by the state government.

"We expect Gujarat to emerge as one of the largest EV state in the country, and we are confident that our constantly expanding network and product portfolio will help cater to the state government's commitment and emphasis on green mobility," Chandra said.

The network expansion of Tata Motors comes on the back of a robust performance in the passenger vehicles market in the country with month-on-month growth in sales.

Tata Motors PV business posted its highest ever sales in nine-years, in March 21 and fourth quarter of FY21. In FY21 the business registered its highest ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent as compared with FY20.

The Mumbai-based company currently sells models like Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in the country.

