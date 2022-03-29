New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday said it has partnered with Social Alpha to develop 'Net-Zero Industry Accelerator' programme which aims to address air pollution from industrial sources.

In a statement, Tata Power said it has joined hands with Social Alpha to build the programme.

"The accelerator will prioritize industries with the highest carbon footprints and will co-create the innovation ecosystem in partnership with some of the leading industry players in India along with technologies that abate and address air pollution from industrial sources and encourage energy decarbonization, carbon capture, and storage."

