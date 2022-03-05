New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Tata Power on Saturday said its Bhivpuri Hydro Power Plant in Maharashtra has completed completes 100 years of operations.

In a statement, Tata Power said the plant is one of the oldests in India and generates 300 million units (MUs) of electricity annually.

"Tata Power today (Saturday) celebrated the glorious feat of completing the 100th anniversary of its hydroelectric power plant in Bhivpuri, Maharashtra," the statement said.

The company started the construction of the Bhivpuri Powerhouse in 1916, and the project located in Raigad near Mumbai, Maharashtra, was commissioned in 1922, with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts. It was subsequently upgraded to 75 MW including a 72 MW new powerhouse, with three units of 24 MW.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, "It's a proud moment for all of us at Tata Power to mark the centenary celebration of the Bhivpuri Hydro Power Station."

