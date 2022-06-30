Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Tata Steel on Thursday said it has further expanded its transgender employee base by onboarding 18 people from the community at its shared services division in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

In December 2021, Tata Steel's west Bokaro division in Jharkhand had onboarded 14 transgenders as Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) operators at its mines to start the ambitious journey, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mozilla Firefox's New Feature Automatically Removes Tracking From URLs: Report.

So far, Tata Steel has employed a total 97 transgenders at locations including Kalinganagar in Odisha, west Bokaro and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

"I am glad to welcome new members into the Tata Steel family. We will continue with its efforts to drive LGBTQIA+ inclusion and build a benchmark workplace for all. This journey of HR excellence has been extremely rewarding and motivates us to explore new horizons on diversity and inclusion," Tata Steel vice president Human Resource Management Atrayee Sanyal added.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Here’s All About The Shiv Sena Leader Who is Set to Take Oath as The Next CM of Maharashtra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)