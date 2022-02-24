New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has elevated Suresh Muthuswami to the post of chairman for the North America business, which accounts for the biggest chunk of revenue for the company.

He will take charge from TCS North America chairman Surya Kant, who will retire at the end of the current financial year after a stint of 43 years at the firm.

When contacted, a TCS spokesperson said, "Surya Kant (Sury) has been an integral part of TCS for the last four decades as a leader in many geographies and currently services as Chairman, TCS North America. Having spent over 43 years in TCS, he will be retiring at the end of this financial year. Suresh Muthuswami will take over as Chairman, TCS North America from 1st April 2022."

Under Kant's leadership, TCS North America's revenue grew to USD 12.5 billion from USD 1 billion over a period of 16 years.

Muthuswami at present heads the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment at TCS.

The spokesperson further said Amit Bajaj will assume the role of President, TCS North America, and R Vivekanand will head the BFSI platforms business.

"We would like to thank Sury for his tremendous contributions to building TCS and wishing him the very best in whatever he does. While he is leaving his role at TCS, he will have a special place in TCS forever," the spokesperson said.

With 24 years of experience at the company, Bajaj has earlier served as head of TCS Europe business.

Vivekanand is at present co-head of TCS Financial Solutions.

North America accounted for 49.1 per cent of the company's total revenue in the December 2021 quarter and 49.7 per cent in financial year 2021.

