New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with GE HealthCare Technologies to transform the American multinational firm's IT operating model.

The transformation will bring intelligent care solutions to one billion patients across more than 160 countries where GE HealthCare operates, TCS said.

TCS will manage the development, maintenance, rationalisation, and standardisation of GE HealthCare's enterprise IT applications and also leverage artificial intelligence for faster time to value realisation, operational resilience, and productivity, it said.

Anupam Singhal, Business Head, Corporate Accounts, TCS, said: "TCS' long-standing relationship with GE HealthCare is founded on the shared belief that technology helps improve lives and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities."

Chief Information Officer of GE Healthcare Jahid Khandaker said the collaboration will address the changing patient requirements and support medical technology research and investment.

"Our collaboration with TCS helps us deliver on our purpose to create a world where healthcare has no limits by rapidly addressing evolving patient needs, supporting medical technology research, and promoting investment in truly differentiating care solutions," he said.

