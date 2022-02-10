New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said its AI-powered unified commerce platform, TCS OmniStore, is now available on Google Cloud.

TCS OmniStore is a 'one commerce platform' for all channels that fulfils the expectation of seamless experiences from digital shoppers, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Reliance Power Reports Rs 13.93 Crore Loss in December 2021 Quarter.

TCS OmniStore is now available on Google cloud, the statement said and added the offering enables retailers to orchestrate integrated multichannel customer journeys and create notable micro-experiences.

For instance, it empowers store associates to offer a personalised discount on wish-listed items and help shoppers avoid checkout lines through self or assisted- checkouts on a mobile device.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price in India & Full Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

"Retailers using TCS OmniStore have a 10 per cent boost in sales, a 50 per cent reduction in average checkout time, and a 20-30 per cent reduction in labour hours with seamless operations," it said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)