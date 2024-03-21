New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic deal to carry out the end-to-end IT transformation of Denmark-based company Ramboll.

The deal is spread over seven years.

"TCS will implement end-to-end transformation and modernization resulting in growth in business and reduction of carbon footprint for Ramboll. Over the next seven years, TCS will modernize and streamline Ramboll's IT operating model to drive business growth and optimize the IT cost base," the company said.

Under the deal, TCS will also deliver services to manage Ramboll's cloud and data centers, application development and maintenance, cyber security and digital workplace.

"To continue our upward trajectory, we recognized the need for a trustworthy partner who can help us build a standardized, scalable IT platform that allows for innovation, and is agile enough to foster creativity. With TCS as our partner, we are confident in our ability to future-proof the business," Ramboll, Senior Group Director, Chief Information Officer, Thomas Angelius, said.

Operating across 35 countries and with a revenue of more than DKK 17 billion, about Rs 20,600 crore, Ramboll offers sustainable solutions to enterprises.

