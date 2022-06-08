New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Indian IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro will jointly work at IBM's new automation innovation centre in Kochi to develop artificial intelligence technology-based solutions, as per a statement.

The new centre, which will be fully operational in the third quarter of 2022, will allow IBM and its ecosystem partners to build automation solutions through their lifecycle – product design, engineering, and support -- that will help clients in the areas of business automation, Artificial intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and integration, IBM said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Client service engineering teams of Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro to co-locate with IBM India Software Lab in Kochi to co-create and co-innovate products in AI-powered automation areas like business automation, AIOps and integration," the statement said.

According to the recently conducted Global AI Adoption Index 2022 by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, more than half of IT professionals in India report their company is currently using or considering automation software or tools to drive greater efficiencies in IT operations (52 per cent) and business processes (53 per cent) and to give valuable time back to employees (55 per cent).

"India is an innovation and talent hub for IBM, and our collaborations with IIIT Kottayam, TCS, and Wipro will help us accelerate the adoption of automation for businesses across industries," IBM Automation General Manager Dinesh Nirmal said.

He said that collaborations will also provide youths beyond metros access to jobs, exposure to the latest automation technology, and skilling opportunities to be job-ready.

"Working together with Wipro, the teams will co-engineer extensions and kits for developers and partners to create using IBM automation solutions via low-code or no-code methods. Working with TCS, the teams will engineer extensions for the IBM AI-powered automation portfolio to address and map to industry-specific and domain use cases," the statement said.

