Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) Tea Board India on Wednesday said it is devising a special scheme for workers of the industry after the Centre proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for the welfare of labourers in tea estates in Assam and West Bengal.

The board said it will submit the scheme to the Union ministry commerce and industry for its implementation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government will provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in the two states.

The board said the scheme will be centred around health, education and skill development.

Around 6.23 lakh women workers are involved in the tea industry in Assam and West Bengal, it said in a statement, adding that the two states contribute around 81 per cent of the country's total production of the crop.

According to the board, the tea industry showed tremendous resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the women workforce had made strenuous efforts to resume production during the crisis.

The scheme will help increase the productivity of the women workers in the two states and improve their quality of life, it added. PTI dc

