Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends in the Kamwari River in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Sunday.

The victim, Suraj Tiwari, was a resident of Bhiwandi town, the official said.

He had ventured into the river along with his friends and drowned.

Local police and firemen launched a search, and the body was recovered on Sunday evening, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

