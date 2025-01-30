Kanpur (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl, who went missing four days ago, was on Thursday found murdered allegedly after being raped at a village in Maharajpur of this district, police said.

The body of the missing girl, a student of class 8, was recovered from a field near a brick kiln outside her native village at the distance of hardly one kilometer from Maharajpur, they said.

About half a dozen youths belonging to the victim's native and neighbouring villages were taken into custody for question but no arrest has been made so far, police said.

Top officials, including Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chander and DCP (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh, made an inspection of the area after getting information about the incident to supervise the investigation.

The sniffer dog unit and forensic experts were also called to gather scientific evidences to solve the alleged rape-cum murder mystery.

The DCP (East) told reporters that the teenage girl, a student of class 8, had gone to search her goats which were missing on Monday and she didn't turn up since then.

The family members initially tried to trace the girl but later lodged a complaint at the Maharajpur Police Station when they filed to find her.

The local villagers spotted the girl's body lying in a field near a brick kiln on Thursday morning following which they passed the information to the police and family members.

The injury marks visible on the girl's body, including head, face and chest, suggested that she was murdered after being raped, the DCP added.

Another official said the injury marks and torn clothes also indicated that she might have held in captivity and was killed after she resisted the sexual advances.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chakeri, Dileep Kumar Singh, said that the body was sent to a mortuary for post-mortem to explore the exact cause of death.

“The police is investigating the matter and several persons upon whom the victim's family raised suspicion were also detained for questioning,” he added.

