New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A teenage boy was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of North-East district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night and police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"The victim, believed to be around 17-18 years of age, was found lying in a pool on the street. He was shifted to the GTB Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The body has been taken into custody for autopsy," a police officer said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the area for clues.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)