Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The Serbian government and World Economic Forum (WEF) have invited Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao to participate in the 'Biotech Future Forum' to be held in Belgrade on October 20.

The forum will explore the structures, policies and commercialisation required to maximise the benefits of biotech by focusing on emerging innovations and cutting-edge research, an official release said on Friday.

"Given your leadership in transforming Hyderabad into a healthcare and life sciences hub of India, participants would attach great value to hear your perspectives and experiences," the invitation extended to the Minister, by Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister, Republic of Serbia and Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum said.

The forum will provide participating leaders with the opportunity to share their perspectives on the development and application of biotechnology, particularly in relation to medicine and healthcare, the release said.

