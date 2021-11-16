New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on Tuesday kick-started the construction work at the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Model Hospital complex at Guwahati in Assam.

"Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum and Natural Gas...Rameswar Teli inspected and kick-started construction work at ESIC Model Hospital complex at Guwahati in Assam today (on Tuesday)," the labour ministry said in a statement.

The Union minister expressed happiness and informed that the upgraded hospital, after completion of construction works, will be available with state-of-the-art facilities.

"The hospital after being upgraded to 200 beds will have facilities of OPD, ICU, HDU, cardiology, nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, neurology, urology, endocrinology, etc," said Teli informing that the hospital with a construction cost of around Rs 143 crore will be completed by January 2024.

Teli also informed that the Government of Assam has consented to hand over ESI Scheme State hospital at Tinsukia to ESI Corporation.

The Union minister also presented the COVID-19 Relief Scheme Certificate to the dependants of insured persons who unfortunately expired due to COVID-19. He also presented e-Shram cards to the workers from the unorganised sector.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Queen Oja, MP, Guwahati, Assam, and S P Tiwari, member of ESIC.

The ESIC scheme was started in Assam with five centres — at Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhubri and Makum — in 1958 and was later extended to other districts of Assam.

Currently, ESIC is providing medical facilities and cash benefits to the beneficiaries through 15 branch offices, one DCBO (dispensary-cum-branch office), 27 dispensaries and empanelled 26 IMPs (insured medical practitioners) in addition to one model hospital at Guwahati.

Superspeciality, secondary medical care and diagnostic facilities are provided through 47 tie-up hospital and diagnostic centres.

