Hyderabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday approved guidelines formulated to ensure job security to employees of the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) .

The RTC employees had earlier brought to the notice of the CM that the staff of the Corporation were being subjected to unnecessary harassment while discharging duties and that they are also losing jobs, an official release said on Thursday night.

Responding to their plea, Rao had asked officials to prepare guidelines to providejob security to the employees.

Accordingly, the officials prepared the guidelines which have been approved by Rao on Thursday, the release added. PTI

