Thane/Palghar, Feb 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra excise department has seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth nearly Rs 1 crore that was meant to be sold only in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman, officials said on Thursday.

A flying squad of the department intercepted two trucks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near Charoti and seized a total of 723 boxes of IMFL. The trucks were travelling towards Mumbai, the department said in a media release.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The liquor, worth Rs 1.04 crore, was intended for sale exclusively in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, said Vijay Thorat, excise inspector (flying squad) in the release.

Three persons, including the drivers of the trucks, have been arrested, it added.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)