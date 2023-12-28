New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Thermax on Thursday said it has sold an industrial plot in Chinchwad industrial area in Pune for Rs 135.66 crore to a third party who is not a promoter of the company.

"The buyer(s) are third-party who do not belong to the promoter/ promoter group/ group companies and the transaction does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions," according to a regulatory filing.

The company has completed transfer of leasehold rights of vacant plot situated at MIDC Industrial Area Chinchwad, Pune admeasuring 57,482 square metres for a consideration of Rs 135.66 crore.

None of the promoters, directors, key managerial persons and/or their relative(s) are interested whether directly / indirectly in this matter, it added.

