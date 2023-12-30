Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Dense fog blanketed Punjab and Haryana on Saturday while the minimum temperature in the region hovered close to normal limits, meteorological department officials said.

Fog reduced visibility in most areas in the morning, they said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Large parts of the two states and their common capital Chandigarh have been witnessing thick fog for the past few days.

Minimum temperatures remained close to normal at most places.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9.2 degrees Celsius and Patiala 8.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at a low of 8 degrees Celsius in Bathinda and Faridkot.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius and Hisar 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 10.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 9.2 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)