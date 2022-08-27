Latur, Aug 27 (PTI) Unidentified persons on Saturday looted items worth Rs 25 lakh from an electronics showroom in Latur, a police official said.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery Results Of August 27, 2022: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List of Punjab Lottery Today.

The incident took place in the morning on Ausa road, Assistant Inspector Praveen Rathod of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man From Thane Stabbed to Death in Santacruz.

Among the items looted were televisions, refrigerators, washing machines etc, he said, adding that the accused took away the CCTV mechanism installed in the showroom as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)