Shimla, May 26 (PTI) BJP MP Harsh Mahajan said on Monday that the Central government has sanctioned the construction of three bridges on National Highway 154 A in the Chamba district with an outlay of Rs 104.32 crore.

In a statement, the Rajya Sabha MP said recently he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi and made several requests.

He said the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways had assured him that the demands would be addressed soon, and the approval for the construction of the bridges was issued on Monday.

Mahajan said that he received a letter from the Union Ministry, informing him that the bridges would be built on Bhatti Nala and in Luna and Keru in the Chamba district.

He expressed gratitude to the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the decision.

