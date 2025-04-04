Meerut (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Three Class 7 female students have gone missing from a government residential school in Sarurpur area here, a senior police official said on Friday.

The students, who have been missing from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya from Thursday afternoon, are yet to be traced.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

District Magistrate VK Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada visited the school and also interacted with locals in the area.

SSP Tada said based on information received late on Thursday night, four police teams were formed and a search was launched.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 4: Parveen Babi, Robert Downey Jr., Maya Angelou and Harvey Elliott - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 4.

"Police have found some evidence, on the basis of which we are confident that the girls will be traced soon. Sensing the seriousness of the matter, the district magistrate visited the school and spoke to some local people. We have got information about some important matters."

The district magistrate, who inspected the school, said 43 out of the total 100 students were present in the school on Thursday. The three missing girls were friends and lived in the same hostel.

He said prima facie, there is negligence at the warden level. The investigation has been handed over to Chief Development Officer Nupur Goyal and Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Balram Singh, and action will be taken against the guilty after the investigation report comes.

The missing students will be found soon, he assured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)