Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and 17 were injured in three separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Two brothers -- Anil Kumar and Mohit Sharma-- riding a scooter were killed on Tuesday in the Jwali area of Kangra district during a three-way collision between the two-wheeler and two cars, the police said.

The critically injured duo riders were rushed to a hospital at Nurpur but died on the way. The driver of one of the cars got injured and is undergoing treatment at the Tanda Medical College Hospital, they added.

Both cars were badly damaged while the scooter was torn into pieces.

In another accident on Tuesday, a person died on the spot and seven others were injured when the temo van in which they were travelling, turned turtle at Pandoga in Una district, the police said.

A catering team from Jalandhar was onboard the van that was en route to Baduhi village in Una for a marriage function. The injured persons said the accident took place due to brake failure, they added.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that the injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Una while one seriously injured person was referred to PGI, Chandigarh.

In the third accident, nine migrant labourers were injured when their tempo overturned near Kuthera –Kherla in Una on Monday late evening. Three of them are said to be critical, the police said.

The labourers were travelling from Jwalaji to Amb Railway station in a tempo van when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle overturned, they added.

The injured labourers were admitted to Civil hospital at Amb while the three seriously hurt labourers were rushed to the zonal hospital, the police said.

