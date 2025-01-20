Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) Three people died and equal number of them were injured after the car they were travelling in allegedly collided head-on with a truck here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm in Magadhampur village, Chincholi taluka, in this district, they said.

According to the police, the car was coming from Bidar to Dharur in Telangana when it collided with a truck.

The deceased have been identified as Avinash (24), Abhishek (26), and Sanjeev (40). They were traveling in the car, and three others who were with them sustained injuries. They were immediately shifted to the nearest hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

A case of the accident has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

