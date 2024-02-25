Nagpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Three girls who went missing from their homes in Maharashtra's Nagpur city were rescued from a train in Wardha, police said on Sunday.

A 13-year-old girl, her seven-year-old sister and eight-year-old cousin were reported missing from their homes on February 21, and a case of kidnapping was registered, an official from Rana Pratap police station said.

The sisters had been reprimanded by their mother earlier in the day, he said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the area, the police found that the girls had headed towards the railway station, and it was confirmed that they had boarded a train to Wardha, the official said.

A passenger notified the Government Railway Police (GRP), and the girls were deboarded in Wardha on February 22, he said.

The trio were brought back to Nagpur and placed in a children's home, the official said.

