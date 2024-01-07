Tumakuru, January 7: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle, leaving three people dead near Turuvekere in the district, police said on Sunday. The three hailing from Tiptur were returning from Adi Chunchanagiri Math when the accident occurred on Saturday night. Karnataka Road Accident: Four Killed, Four Others Injured in Multi-Vehicles Collision on Bengaluru-Mumbai National Highway in Dharwad

While Anil Kumar and Narasimha Murthy, both 21-year-old, died on the spot, Kavya (19) succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police added.

