Diphu, Apr 4 (PTI) A woman and her two accomplices were apprehended in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday for allegedly trafficking drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in the international market.

Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the traffickers along the Assam-Nagaland border, a team of police personnel, led by Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer John Das, launched an operation and nabbed the three persons from Borlengri area of the district.

Also Read | Panasonic To Invest $4.9 Billion in EV Batteries, Supply Chain Software & More.

The police were on the look-out for the woman ever since a person, identified as Baba Hazarika, was arrested on January 12 and huge quantities of drugs were recovered from his possession.

The woman, identified as L H Rani Rao of Manipur, was allegedly heading a drug trafficking racket and the other arrested persons include her husband R N Surinder and a resident of Borlengri P Mao, Das said.

Also Read | Skagen Falster Gen 6 Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs 21,995.

The police recovered 33 soap boxes with a total of 401 gm of heroin from their possession, he said.

The police also seized three vehicles, Rs 3,58,000 in cash, jewellery and some documents. PTI cor DG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)