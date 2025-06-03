New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Thunderstorms and rain are likely in the national capital on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius, 6.9 notches below the season's average, and a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches below normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain in the city on Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi received 186.4 mm of rainfall in May, making it the wettest May on record. May this year surpassed the previous record of 165 mm set in the month in 2008.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 143, in the 'moderate' category, on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

