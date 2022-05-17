New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Leading business banking platform Tide has partnered with the UK-based mental health services provider Plumm to launch a global mental well-being platform for its employees and their family members.

The on-demand support not just helps combat burnout and boost team's morale but also focuses on the overall growth and well-being of employees and their families, according to a statement.

All conversations on Plumm are confidential and encrypted and Tide does not receive any information on who is using Plumm and how, it said.

Furthermore, as a separate controller of employees' personal data, Plumm handles all the information in strict accordance with the applicable laws and regulations on the protection of personal data, patient confidentiality, and privacy, it added.

Further, to strike a work-life balance and pursue personal development through education, charity work, leisure activities, travel, or any other interests, Tide has introduced partially paid sabbatical leave for long-serving employees. The sabbatical leave may be granted more than once.

"At Tide, we continuously solicit employee feedback and ideas about how we can make Tide a better place to work. This feedback has been essential in launching our new suite of well-being benefits that focus on the diverse needs of our global workforce, including mental well-being, financial security, and interpersonal relationships," said Liza Haskell, Chief Administrative Officer, Tide.

