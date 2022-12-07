Coimbatore, Dec 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government in the State has a hidden agenda behind the acquisition of nearly 3,800 acres of agricultural land in Annur in the district under the pretext of setting up an industrial park.

The government allegedly wants to hand over the land to realtors and exploit the available water resources for the benefit of some Ministers and partymen, president of the BJP unit K Annamalai told a rally by farmers affected by the acquisition.

He said that already, a few acres of land in Coimbatore to a realtor under the garb of industrial development. The BJP leader charged the government with issuing an order to acquire the land in Annur belt by declaring it as barren while over 1,000 families were growing banana, turmeric, onion, shallot and mint. Annamalai said the BJP would go on an indefinite hunger strike if even a fistful of soil is taken away from Annur.

