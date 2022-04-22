Coimbatore, Apr 22 (PTI) A sessions court here on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his elder sister four years ago.

The youth, Saravanakumar, was frequently picking up quarrels with his sister Sangeetha, who had deserted her husband and stayed in his house, along with their parents.

The siblings entered into an argument over her stay and in a fit of rage, Saravanakumar hacked her to death in April 2018, the prosecution case said.

He had packed the body in a suitcase and burnt it in Peelamedu, in a bushy area behind the city airport.

Investigation led to the arrest of Saravanakumar and the case was going on in the 4th Additional Sessions Court.

The judge Srikumar ordered Saravanakumar to undergo life imprisonment.

