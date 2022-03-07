New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate a three-day Krishi Vigyan Mela on March 9 at the Pusa campus in the national capital.

The annual mela -- with the main theme "Self-reliant farmer through technical knowledge" -- is organised by the country's premier research body ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, an official statement said.

On the occasion, a Pusa Agri Krishi Haat Complex -- set up in an area of 2 acres with a provision of 60 stalls -- will be unveiled. This facility was set up for promoting direct marketing of farm produce to urban consumers, it said.

The mela will showcase the latest crop seed varieties, technology and products developed by both government and private companies, it added.

Major attractions of the fair this year would be smart/digital agriculture, agri-startups and farmer producer organisation (FPOs) organic and natural farming besides other types of farming methods such as protected farming, hydroponic, aeroponic and vertical farming, it added.

Two junior agriculture ministers Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje as well as ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra will be present at the mela.

