New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) More than 250 Indian toy brands are showcasing their products at the international fair, billed as the sector's largest trade event in Asia, which started at Pragati Maidan here on Saturday.

While inaugurating the fair, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh assured all support to the sector.

Singh said that the toy industry is recording healthy growth.

Toy Association of India Chairman Manu Gupta said that the 14th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2023 is the largest fair in South Asia. The fair, he said, is expected to see participation from about 5,000 buyers and industry players from at least 25 countries.

"This is a great opportunity for Indian toy makers to showcase their products and capabilities to global audience. This exposure can help them attract new customers and partners, expand their market reach and increase their brand recognition," Gupta said.

In addition, he said, Toy Biz also provides a platform for industry players to network and connect with each other, which can help foster collaborations, partnerships and joint ventures.

This can lead to new business opportunities and innovations, as well as access to new markets and distribution channels," Gupta said, adding the expo also provides a platform to drive innovation in the Indian toy industry, by providing a forum for industry experts to discuss new trends, technologies, and best practices.

Wooden toy maker Little Genius Toys CEO Naresh Kumar Gautam, who is participating in the fair, said that such events would help India position as a key player in the global toy market, and attract investment and support from stakeholders across the world.

"Three-four years back, we used to request people to participate in this expo, but because of a series of measures by the government, the Indian toy industry is growing at a faster pace and now people are in queue to participate in the expo. We have also invited 250 foreign participants," Gautam said.

