New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Bengaluru-based Ohmium International to co-develop green hydrogen-based integrated power solutions in India.

The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the same, under which they will explore the feasibility of integrated, green Hydrogen-driven power solutions such as the microgrid that can be applied across diverse use cases like data centres, far-away locations sensitive to environmental restrictions.

Under the collaboration, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will offer technical expertise, system integration support, and supply fuel cell modules. Ohmium will lead the design, development, and performance evaluation of the microgrid solution prototype.

Ohmium is a PEM hydrogen technology company specialising in modular, cost-effective and scalable PEM electrolyzers for green Hydrogen production.

The initiative will explore the possibility of utilising hydrogen fuel cell technology beyond the mobility space, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director Swapnesh R Maru told PTI.

"Going beyond mobility, we would want to explore the utilisation of hydrogen, particularly green hydrogen, as a fuel source for areas which are catering beyond mobility. It could be for stationary power generation, rural powers, for industrial office of spaces," he noted.

While Toyota already has the Mirai powered by hydrogen, taking the technology on the ground to rural areas faces a challenge in the form of having hydrogen in a stored capacity on the ground, Maru said.

"What exactly will we do through this MOU is we will see the feasibility of making this micro grid -- where we make an electrolyser and a fuel cell and integrate. We will develop a prototype, check the performance in a real world condition to see the output levels and then we will also keep an eye for the real world usage," Maru noted.

Speaking on the occasion of signing of the MoU, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said hydrogen, as a clean and renewable energy source, is regarded as the fuel of the future -- a key to building a self-reliant and carbon-neutral India.

"In this direction, the government has been undertaking several progressive initiatives, fostering innovations across the energy and transportation ecosystems," he added.

He commended Toyota and Ohmium "for making strong efforts with cleaner energy options through advanced hydrogen-led capabilities, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan."

Ohmium International CEO and Co-founder Arne Ballantine said, "This collaboration is a significant step towards realising the full potential of hydrogen in India's energy security, and together we can create a cleaner, happier society, and position for India, as a leader in sustainable energy."

