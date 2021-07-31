New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday reported over two-fold increase in domestic sales at 13,105 units in July.

The automaker, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner, had dispatched 5,386 units to its dealerships in July 2020.

TKM wholesales in July were 49 per cent up as compared with June this year when it had dispatched total 8,801 units.

The automaker noted that such a surge in demand cannot be attributed to pent-up demand alone, but also to the fact that there is a clear sign of positive momentum in the market.

Having said that, some parts of the country are still under restrictions and once these restrictions are eased, the company expects that it will further aid demand as well as sales, it added.

TKM said its aim right now is to cater to pending orders of customers as well as focus on vaccination of employees, their families as well as dealer and supplier staff, so as to be able to minimise the risk of infections in the future. PTI MSS

