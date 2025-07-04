New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) on Friday said its rooftop solar installations in June quarter jumped fivefold year-on-year to a record 45,589 with installed capacity at 220 MW.

The number of roopftop solar installations in April-June FY25 stood at 8,838.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Q1 FY26 installations propelled TPREL to a nationwide total of 2,04,443 rooftop solar installations, with cumulative capacity surpassing 3.4 GW.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Beyond its leadership in rooftop solar, TPREL is strategically expanding its footprint in solar manufacturing, reinforcing the entire solar value chain.

With a robust manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW for cells and modules in India, coupled with over 3.4 GW of rooftop solar installations, it is driving the country's accelerated transition to a clean, sustainable energy future.

TPREL delivers tailored solar rooftop solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

With a rapidly expanding customer base of over 2 lakh clients, including more than 1.8 lakh in the residential segment, TPREL has firmly established itself as a trusted solar partner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)