Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Tremors were felt in Tonk and nearby regions of Rajasthan on Saturday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Tonk at 10.30 pm.

However, there are no reports of any damage to property.

