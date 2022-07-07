Coimbatore (TN), Jul 7 (PTI) Trigger Jeans, from the stable of KG Denim plans to open 100 showrooms across the country by the end of next year, a senior official said.

The Rs 1,000 crore Trigger brand has at present 109 showrooms in India including the one opened in the city Wednesday, KG Groups chairman K G Balakrishnan said in a statement here on Thursday.

"Trigger is the leading brand in menswear, with a modern touch in denim fabrics of high quality and reasonable prices. It is trying to become the leading producer of India. The brand aims to excel in the production of comfortable, luxurious jeans, customer preference in high quality ready-to-wear and service," Trigger Apparels Ltd CEO N Rajagopal said.

"Last year, we did business worth Rs 60 crore and had there been no Coronavirus spread, the business would have been worth Rs 200 crore," he said.

