Sitapur, Jun 16 (PTI) Four teenage boys on way to a wedding ceremony were crushed to death when a speeding truck overturned on them in Uttar Pradesh's Sitarpur district, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer of Rausa police station Hanumant Lal Tiwari said the truck loaded with rice husk was going to Bahraich from Sitapur when it overturned on the boys standing on the roadside on Sunday night.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Locals rushed the four to a community health centre where they were declared dead.

The deceased have been identified as Munna (16), Sufian (15), Altaf (15) and Alfaj (14), all residents of Bahraich district, police said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 16 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)