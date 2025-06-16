Mumbai, June 16: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Morning Teer and Juwai Teer, among others, will be declared soon on the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Played from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer games observe a holiday on Sunday. Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the results of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of June 16, 2025, provided below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer games are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Eight Teer games are played throughout the day, and results are declared after Round 1 and 2 are completed. There are three Teer games based on Shillong - Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer; one on Khanapara called Khanapara Teer, three on Juwai called Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and one on Jowai called Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 14 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

An archery-type competition, Shillong Teer games require participants to place bets on numbers and await the outcome of their predictions. As mentioned above, lottery players can check Shillong Teer Results by visiting websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. On the portals, participants need to click on the "Shillong Teer Result for June 16, 2025" option to know today's winning numbers. They can also check Round 1 and 2 results of Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart available below.

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, Shillong Teer games are played twice a day at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery draws people from Shillong and its nearby areas. It is worth noting that Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other Northeast states. The archery-based Shillong Teer game requires lottery enthusiasts to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the Teer game involves local archers who shoot arrows at designated targets in Rounds 1 and 2. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

In the end, the last two digits of all arrows that hit the targets in both rounds are picked as winning numbers. Deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture, Shillong Teer games showcase a blend of skills and traditions. The two rounds of Teer games provide local archers a platform to sharpen their archery skills while offering players an opportunity to win varying prizes.

