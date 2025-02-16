Sambhal (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted here in November last year over the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, killing four people.

According to the police, Mohammad Hasan and Samad were arrested in the Nakhasa police station area.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to being part of the mob that gathered near the mosque on November 24 to oppose the survey, they said.

Police said the two accused informed them that upon hearing about the incident, they reached Anjuman Chauraha where a large crowd had assembled and incited the mob.

Subsequently, the mob marched towards Hindupura Khera Nakhasa Tiraha, where they allegedly fired at police personnel, pelted stones, and set a police vehicle on fire with the intent to kill, police said in a press release.

On November 19, the local court passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side claiming the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, leading to major violence which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

