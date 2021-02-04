Malda (WB), Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons, including a CISF personnel, have been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Malda station for passing lewd remarks at women passengers in a train, a GRP official said on Thursday.

The two harassed women in a coach of Howrah-bound Saraighat Express on Wednesday night after which two women passengers lodged complaints as soon as the train reached Malda railway station at around midnight, he said.

They alleged that the CISF personnel and another passenger were consuming alcohol in the train and passing lewd remarks at the women passengers.

The GRP arrested the two following the complaint, the official said.

The GRP inspector-in-charge at Malda station, Bhaskar Pradhan said the CISF personnel is posted in Assam and was returning home for holidays.

The passengers of the coach had initially informed a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) on the train after which the TTE issued a memo to Kishanganj station. But the accused persons could not be detained there due to time constraint, Pradhan said.

"Initially we detained them and subsequently arrested them for committing a nuisance, which is a non-bailable offence," he said.

