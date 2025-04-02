Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) A two-day 'Haryana Yuva Samvad', being organised in the Vidhan Sabha complex, began here on Wednesday with many young students presenting their views on a range of topics.

The young participants presented their views and creative solutions pertaining to Haryana's development, an official statement said.

Topics discussed during the event on Wednesday included the role of digitalisation in the development of Haryana. While discussing this, the youth put forward their views on promoting e-governance and e-literacy in the 21st century.

The topics discussed were the strategy for development and expansion of digital infrastructure in Haryana, increasing administrative efficiency by digitisation of government services, innovative initiatives to promote digital literacy in rural areas, measures to reduce the digital gap and ensuring equal access to information technology, implementation of the concept of smart cities and digital villages.

Another topic discussed was related to empowering women for a progressive Haryana. Under this, gender equality was discussed as a pillar of development.

Young students also put forward their views on the evaluation of the current policies for women empowerment and gave suggestions for improvement, action plan to remove gender disparities in education, health, sports and employment.

Deputy Speaker of Haryana Assembly K L Middha supported digitalization, and said the keyboard has the power to change the world. Instead of just running after jobs, the youth should become job creators and come forward to change the society, he added.

Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal also addressed the programme. She said that politics is a medium of service, but we should become good human beings before becoming a good leader.

