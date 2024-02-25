Ballia (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Two people riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in a village here on Sunday, police said.

They said the accident took place in Kureji village under the Gadwar police station area.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Police identified the deceased as Mantu Gupta (24) and Akhilesh Rajbhar (19).

Gadwar police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

Police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered against the car driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)