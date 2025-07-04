New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly harassing a 15-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, an official said on Friday.

On March 4, the girl along with her friend was walking near the Shani Bazaar road when four men on a bike and a scooter started following them and, made lewd comments. When the girl confronted them, the accused hurled abuses at them and one of them spat on the teenager's face, the official said.

Due to fear, the girl initially kept quite but moved to the police on June 30.

A case was registered under sections of BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Nand Nagri police station on June 30.

"A team was formed and during the course of investigation, based on inputs, one accused, Afnan (19), a resident of Sunder Nagri, was identified and apprehended," added official.

Though Afnan initially tried to mislead the investigators, sustained interrogation led him to reveal details about his co-accused, Sameer (22), of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh, later arrested. A scooter allegedly used by the accused during the crime has also been recovered, said official.

Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the remaining two accused and the investigation is underway.

