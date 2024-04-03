Gopeshwar, Apr 3 (PTI) Two suspected wildlife smugglers were held with leopard skin in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police said on Wednesday.

The two were identified as Vikram alias Dabbu (38) and Dinesh Singh (45), residents of the Tharali area, they said.

Following a tip-off, Dabbu and Dinesh were arrested with leopard skin from Meeng-Gadhera in Tharali late on Tuesday night, police said.

During interrogation, they said, the accused told police that they had found a leopard's carcass in a forest a couple of years ago. They removed its skin and buried the carcass. After drying the skin, they were now going to sell it.

The estimated value of the leopard hide is Rs 4 lakh, according to police.

